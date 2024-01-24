Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Many thanks for the BDN’s coverage of the innovative partnerships involving lands Trust for Public Land (TPL) currently owns south of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. The latest story (“Penobscot Nation land deal almost derailed $100,000 ATV trail,” Jan. 19) might leave readers thinking that important trail was in jeopardy. In fact, the clearly stated intent from the outset has been to transfer the trail easement to the state – an approach fully supported by the Penobscot Nation and local stakeholders – as an integral part of the broader strategy to restore ancestral homelands to the Penobscot people, address local recreation and economic needs, and provide much-needed access to the monument.

As the article suggests, access would be provided along a small portion of Huber Road, as well as Roberts Road and other roadways. Penobscot Nation has a long history of land stewardship that acknowledges the connections that surrounding communities have to the land and supports the use of the land by many.

Among the many supporters of this win-win approach, including and well beyond the trail, is Sen. Angus King, who chairs the Senate Parks Subcommittee that would consider legislation to authorize new access at the southern end of the monument. Given the many benefits of the overall strategy and the depth of that support, we hope and expect that the now successful completion of the trail easement will soon be followed by other great news regarding these vital lands.

Betsy Cook

Maine State Director

Trust for Public Land

Portland

Chuck Loring

Department of Natural Resources Director

Penobscot Nation

Indian Island