A federal judge has ordered a Corinna woman to pay back money she fraudulently received from the state’s MaineCare program using false billing information.

April McKinney, known professionally as April Taylor, 47, must pay $13,087.62 in restitution to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, which administers MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program. She was also sentenced to three years of probation and fined $2,500.

McKinney pleaded guilty in April 2023 and surrendered her counseling license on Monday through a consent agreement.

According to court records cited by the U.S. Department of Justice in a news release, from April to December 2020, McKinney falsified therapy appointment details and session notes and used the bogus records to bill MaineCare.

