Leavitt Area High School’s historic 2023 football team was honored again on Tuesday, as senior nose guard Jace Negley won the Frank J. Gaziano Award for being the state’s best defensive lineman.

A three-year, two-way starter for Leavitt in Turner, Negley helped lead the Hornets to back-to-back perfect seasons as a junior and senior, alongside quarterback and strong safety Noah Carpenter who won the James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy nine days ago.

“He was without a doubt one of the most disruptive forces I have seen on a Maine high school football field,” Leavitt head coach Mike Hathaway said. “He is a lineman’s lineman — plays tough on every snap, practices every day, plays injured, does whatever he can for his team.”

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, Negley logged 81 tackles, 12 sacks, five pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 23 tackles for losses in his senior season alone — plus a rushing touchdown scored in the Class C state championship game.

Awarded annually to one offensive and one defensive lineman each, Gaziano Award winners are distinguished for their “hard work on the field, in the classroom and in their communities,” according to the description of the award.

They receive $5,000 scholarships from National Distributors, a South Portland-based company founded by the late Frank J. Gaziano.

“Negley is exactly the kind of young man who should be nominated,” Leavitt Athletic Director Ryan LaRoche said. “[He] shows all of the character, leadership and perseverance that Frank J. Gaziano has come to represent in Maine high school football.”

Leavitt alumnus Beau Mayo won the Offensive Lineman award last year. This year’s award was won by left tackle William Gale of Falmouth.

Negley beat out runners-up Owen Bourque of Kennebunk and Alex Dobson of South Portland. Negley is committed to play for the University of Maine football team next year.