BREMEN — On Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. the Bremen Democratic Committee will gather outside at the home of Walt and Mary Voskian at 1132 Waldoboro Road for a summer social. The rain date will be Sunday, June 26 at the same time.

The hosts will provide snacks and soft drinks. Democratic candidates for the state house and senate will be in attendance and other local candidates have been invited but no long speeches are on the agenda for this casual gathering.

Attendees are asked, if possible, to bring a non-perishable item or a cash contribution for the group to donate to the Waldoboro Food Pantry following the event.

“I attended a Meet-and-Greet event with Gov. Mills recently, and in listening to her speak, I realized how lucky we are that she has been our governor and it renewed my determination to work for her re-election and the election of the other Democratic candidates,” shared Mary Voskian, chair of the Bremen Democratic Committee.

“Each election provides the opportunity to make your voices heard and to bring about the changes you support.”

All registered Democrats, unenrolled progressives, or other interested parties in Bremen are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is not required but requested in order to help with the planning. Contact bremendemocrats@gmail.com or call Mary Voskian at 207-529-2511 if you’d like to attend or help in any way.

Information about this committee and the Lincoln County Democratic Committee, meetings and other activities may be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com or https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountydems/.