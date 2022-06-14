SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Have “Fun with Feathers” in person at the Wendell Gilley Museum on June 23 in a special hands-on workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Draw feathers. Use a magnifying glass to see them up close. Learn about their structure and function. Use a feather to draw or paint your own work of art.

Workshop size is limited and masks are required. $10 per person for non-members, $8 for museum members. Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Sign up at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events