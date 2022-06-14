LEWISTON — Prince of Peace Parish (Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Lewiston; Holy Cross Church, Lewiston; Holy Family Church, Lewiston; Holy Trinity Church, Lisbon Falls; Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Sabattus) is organizing a fun-filled summer block party extravaganza for the field of Holy Family Church, located on 607 Sabattus Street in Lewiston, on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. All are welcome at part or all the festivities.

The party will kick off on Saturday with “Field Day at Holy Family” that will include Wiffle ball, kick ball, sack races, and other games starting at 2 p.m. Mass will be celebrated inside the church at 4 p.m. and the Knights of Columbus will host a barbeque starting at 5 p.m. Live music will be offered at the field at 6 p.m., and at 9 p.m., the animated movie “The Prince of Egypt” will be shown under the stars.

Participants are invited to camp out in the field, with the setting up at tents starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. For those camping out, a special pancake and sausage breakfast will be served on Sunday morning, June 26, at 8 a.m.

In the event of poor weather, the barbecue and movie presentation will take place inside the church hall.

For more information or if you can volunteer in any capacity, please call Tyler or Lisa in the parish office at 207-777-1200.