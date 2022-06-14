The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified a case of hepatitis in one Maine child, however, the cause of the illness is unknown.

The child was hospitalized with a severe liver illness and is now recovering, according to the Maine CDC.

An alarming amount of similar cases have struck different parts of the U.S., forcing health experts to closely analyze this rare yet growing trend. Although hepatitis can be formed by other infectious diseases, doctors usually identify hepatitis under forms A, B or C.

Children under 10 suffering from symptoms including fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, dark colored urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and yellowing of the skin should be closely monitored, according to the Maine CDC.

“Hepatitis with unknown causes remains rare in children,” said Nirav D. Shah, director of Maine CDC. “We encourage parents to call their children’s medical providers if their children experience these symptoms.”