SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join us for this special Saturday carving class for beginners on July 16 – it’s the only Saturday class this summer. Learn from our master carver Steve Valleau who has been sharing this art with students at the museum for 37 years. This 1.5-hour class, suitable for beginners, comes with a kit that includes a bird blank and paints.

Tools are available to borrow. Learn the basics of this classic American art form, and leave with something you create in our outdoor classroom. Students must be at least 11 years old; those 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. $35 for non-members or $28 for members. Registration required. Sign up at https://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.