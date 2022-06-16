When Isaiah Thomas read the report that Boston big man Robert Williams wasn’t at risk of doing further damage by playing on his injured knee, the former Celtics guard took to Twitter and posted:

“Heard that before lol”

Thomas, who’d become an unexpected star for the Celtics averaging 28.9 points per game in 2017, left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals that year with a hip injury that he’d suffered earlier in the playoffs. Thomas played through the injury and has never been the same.

During the offseason, the Celtics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. He struggled to get healthy and hasn’t played more than 40 games in a season as he’s bounced between seven franchises. He’s said he’s felt betrayed by the Celtics since then.

Obviously, the two players’ injuries are different. Celtics coach Ime Udoka said the team isn’t pressuring him to do more than he’s capable of.

“We’re going to take what he can give us,” Udoka said. “If he can go, we’ll monitor him accordingly. If he can’t go, we understand. Rob’s a fighter. That’s why we love him.”

Story by Matt Vautour, masslive.com