CANTON, New York — More than 500 members of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2022 took part in the University’s Commencement ceremonies, which were held Sunday, May 22, at Newell Field House.

Karoline Bass from Orono graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies. Bass attended Orono High School.

Max Berk-Wakeman from Bangor graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in Hispanic studies. Berk-Wakeman attended Oakland School for the Arts.