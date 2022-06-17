Former University of Maine and current Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena, considered an American League Rookie of the Year candidate, was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after suffering a thumb injury diving for a ball during Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

An MRI didn’t reveal any significant damage but it will be at least a week before he swings a bat, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The 24-year-old Pena is hitting .277 with nine homers and 27 runs batted in for the Astros.

He replaced All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, who signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins in the offseason.

Pena is currently third on the team in hits with 53 and in batting average and fourth in homers, RBIs and runs scored (27).

He is tied for second on the team in stolen bases with six and he has yet to be caught.

Pena has played in 54 games and has 13 multi-hit games, including four with three hits.

He has a .333 on-base percentage, .471 slugging percentage and a .805 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage).

The third round draft pick of the Astros in 2018 is tied for the team lead in strikeouts with 48.

He has eight doubles and a triple and has made 10 errors in 213 chances for a .953 fielding percentage.

The Providence native and former All-America East second team shortstop hit .305 during his three-year career at UMaine with 12 homers, 32 doubles, 10 triples and 75 RBIs.

Pena homered in his first at-bat at Boston’s Fenway Park last month.

He is the son of former Major League second baseman Geronimo Pena.