Community event marks 10th anniversary

WISCASSET – Now in its 10th year, Wiscasset Art Walk will be presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections. The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday June 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Wiscasset Art Walk invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks and meander down the side streets of the Village, stopping into the exceptional galleries and the one-of-a-kind specialty shops along the way. Accomplished musicians will be playing in galleries while guest artists and music-makers will engage passers-by with their talents on the Village sidewalks. Many local community organizations will be taking part in WAW, too, as they offer a glimpse into the network of mission-driven initiatives contributing to this vibrant community. Visitors are invited to stop, have a chat, and consider volunteering.

WAW activities are free, the parking is plentiful, and tempting nibbles and libations are awaiting guests. And so the festive season begins!

Wiscasset Art Walk 2022 is made possible by the generosity of Lead Sponsors Donna and Frank Barnako and Major Sponsors Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, BIRCH Home Furnishings & Gifts, Bradbury Art & Antiques, Carriage House Gardens, First National Bank, Fogg and Dalton Art Restoration, Industrial ME, J. Edward Knight Insurance, Newcastle Realty, Ozias, Peter Eaton at the Lilac Cottage, Red’s Eats, Rock Paper Scissors, and Sherri Dunbar/Tim Dunham Realty. Additional sponsor support comes from Cod Cove Inn.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, www.wiscassetartwalk.org or email to wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.