Are we looking at gun control backwards? The more restrictive the laws the more violence we seem to have. This can be demonstrated in some of the cities and states with more restrictive gun laws.

If people want to see a steep reduction in all crimes, mandate that everyone age 21 and up must carry a concealed weapon. Do this as a pilot project in Chicago where 8 to 10 people are killed every week. If people are vehemently opposed to carrying a gun — that’s fine, don’t carry — just let the perpetrator wonder if they are carrying. It’s really that simple, isn’t it?

Kevin Davis

Plymouth