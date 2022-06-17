Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Remember just a few years ago? Things were much better. Most Mainer’s knew their fuel costs and heating oil cost and could plan accordingly. That seems like a distant memory now! Instead we keep seeing increased prices for everything, and runaway inflation reminds us of the Jimmy Carter years.

We know it doesn’t have to be like this. We just need responsible leaders who understand how to grow an economy. We seem to have current leaders, like President Joe Biden, Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden, who apparently only want to restrict us, and enforce new extreme policies that hurt the Maine economy and kill Maine jobs.

Let’s reset, and elect people who are trying to help Maine, not make it the new Massachusetts!

Had enough yet? I have. Please join me and vote for Paul LePage and Bruce Poliquin in November.

Carter Jones

Aurora