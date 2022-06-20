A South Portland woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle that then left the scene of the crash in Acadia National Park.

Nicole Mokeme, 35, was struck by what is believed to be a black 2016 BMW X3 SUV that is registered to 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning at the Schoodic Education and Research Center campus, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The suspected vehicle has a Maine license plate number 5614WM, according to Moss.

No other details about Mokeme’s death were available on Monday afternoon, but anyone with information about the circumstances of her death or anyone that believes they spotted the vehicle in question can contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-9700.