Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Elvis has left the building. I know this is a metaphor for something that is now over, for something that once was important to us but is now no longer so important, for something that we held to be absolutely true, but now know it really isn’t.

So, for those folks who believed the former president’s claim of a “stolen election,” we now know that he must have known the election was not stolen. Time for folks who helped finance his court challenges to ask for a refund. Time for all of us to close the door and admit that Elvis has left the building. The country has been hoodwinked, but we’re now wiser and are asking for hard facts before we believe another claim of something like “widespread fraud.”

Richard Staron

Mount Desert