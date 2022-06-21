SCARBOROUGH – After planning on being back in person in 2022, the 28th annual C-U Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge, organized and presented by Town & Country Federal Credit Union, was held virtually for the second straight year due to uncertainty and a rise in COVID cases in the spring. Proving that the ‘show’ must go on, the Tournament used its 2021 template to hold a ‘virtual’ 3-on-3, month-long free throw competition instead. Despite being ‘virtual’, the tournament raised a ‘real’ impressive net amount with more than $50,000 collected for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

“Up until a month or so before the event, which was scheduled for March, we were planning on having the tournament back in-person. However, after conferring with the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, it was determined that, since a number of patients and former patients participate or attend, we wanted to be cautious about holding large gatherings, and decided it was best to be virtual again. Thankfully, sponsors and participants were very understanding and were more than willing to support the ‘virtual’ event again,” explained Jon Paradise, senior VP of communications, marketing and community outreach at Town & Country, and the Founder of the Tournament, adding, “we actually raised our fourth highest fundraising total in the 28-year history of the tournament so that really is very heartwarming.”

Paradise said, barring any unforeseen circumstances, “we will be back in person next year but, to raise more than $50,000 in a ‘virtual’ setting, is something we are really humbled by.”

Collectively, more than 30 teams competed in the 2022 competition. The top three teams in the adult division were: Riley’s Basketball of Gray; The Niners of Portland; and Town & Country FCU’s For Three of Scarborough. The Top Team in the three Junior Divisions were: High School – Town & Country’s Nothing But Net of Portland; Middle School – Southern Maine Hoopsters of Saco; and 5/6th Grade – JAA of Falmouth and Gorham. All of the winners received gift cards and all participants received t-shirts.

Town & Country FCU presents the event in addition to a number of other major sponsors including: Tyler Technologies; WEX; Next Level Solutions; Kasasa; Atlantic Title Company; M.R. Brewer; Rinaldi Energy; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Martin’s Point Health Care; CO-OP Financial Services; Bob’s Discount Furniture; Tricorp FCU; Marc Motors; WGTECH; Epstein and Hunt; Casco FCU; Intermed; Clark Insurance; Molleur Law; and WPOR 101.9.

Founded in 1994, the Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge has now raised more than $650,000 for children with cancer and their families at the Maine Children’s Cancer Program including an impressive $51,000 in 2022.



As Maine’s second largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York Counties. Designated by Forbes as one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Maine’ in three out of the past five years, the credit union has $480 million in assets, and is part of the largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.