After two sparkling seasons in Tampa and nine in New England before that, the “Tommy and Gronky Show” isn’t being renewed.

Widely considered the best tight end in league history, Rob Gronkowski formally announced his retirement Tuesday via social media. The news arrives more than three months after the un-retirement of Tom Brady, one of only two starting quarterbacks (Jacoby Brissett is the other) with whom he has worked in the NFL.

“I will now be going back into my retirement home,” Gronkowski said in a lengthy Instagram message, “walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

Gronk’s 90 career regular-season touchdown catches from Brady are the most of any Brady target, more than twice as many as runner-up Randy Moss (39).

Gronkowski, who turns 33 in May, already had posted a hall-of-fame career in nine seasons with the Patriots when Brady lured him from a 13-month retirement to join him in Tampa Bay. The Bucs gave up a fourth-round pick in exchange for Gronk, his $10 million contract in 2020 and a seventh-round selection.

Soon, the Bucs learned his mischievousness, outsized personality and infectious giggle were offset by a blue-collar work ethic and zeal for grunt work (i.e. run blocking).

Despite a year layoff, he played in all 20 games (including four playoff contests) in 2020, catching 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He signed on for another season (for $8 million) a month after catching two TD passes from Brady in a 31-9 romp of the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

In 28 games over two regular seasons, Gronkowski totaled 100 catches for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns while providing a brute-force blocking component possessed by no other tight end on the Bucs roster. He added 17 receptions for 226 yards in six playoff contests.

He ends his career with 621 regular-season catches for 9,286 yards, 92 TDs and more 100-yard games (32) than any tight end in NFL history. His 98 playoff receptions, 1,389 yards and 15 TDs all are postseason records for his position.

Story by Joey Knight, Tampa Bay Times.