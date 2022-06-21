A suspect is on the run after a Tuesday morning stabbing in Bangor.

The suspect allegedly stabbed another person in a multi-unit apartment building on Third Street about 9:54 a.m., according to Sgt. Wade Betters, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

The man, whose identity Betters did not release, fled before police arrived to find the victim “bleeding heavily.” That person has been taken to a local hospital.

Betters said the victim and suspect knew each other and the public is not in danger.

No further information was immediately released.