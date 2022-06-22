ALFRED — All are welcome to join the Brothers of Christian Instruction and Lay Mennaisians for a prayer service on Monday, June 27, the Feast Day of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

The service will begin at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, located in the Notre Dame Spiritual Center on 132 Shaker Hill Road in Alfred. It will include eucharistic adoration, the praying of the Rosary, and a presentation on Our Lady of Perpetual Help. A social hour will follow the service at 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is known for miracles and answers to prayer and is associated with a 15th-century Byzantine icon of the Madonna and Child. The icon has been in Rome since 1499 and is permanently enshrined in the church of Sant’ Alfonso di Liguori, where the official Novena to Our Mother of Perpetual Help text is prayed weekly. In 1867, the image was granted a Canonical Coronation and its official recognition of the Marian icon under its present title.

The Brothers of Christian Instruction is a teaching order, comprised of over 750 members serving in 25 countries. The congregation brings together men who, responding to a special call of the Holy Spirit, pledge themselves totally to God by the public profession of the vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience in a community of life and in the service of God’s people. Women and men who become associates of the FIC are called Lay Mennaisians and share the spiritual and communal life of the community of brothers.

For more information about the prayer service on June 27, email Lisa at lisafohlinwhite@gmail.com.