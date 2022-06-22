Are you curious what universal energies are surrounding you at this time? What energy is driving you forward? What your spiritual team has to offer you for advice? If so … Tarot can be a fun and informative way to receive the messages and insight that spirit has to offer. Must be 18 or older, or accompanied by a parent or guardian. 25 minute slots — $50 per person, six slots available. Must pre-register, 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 25.



Pre-registration will close on the day prior at which time all registrant’s will be emailed with their individual appointment time slot. Feel free to stay and browse the beautiful jewelry Lorri brings! About McCafferty: You can find her on her Youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI5mWgkRdslBfaI9UfE8iSw As well as on Facebook @ Sacred Products of Light to get a sneak peak at how Lorri works with the Tarot and Universal energies: https://www.facebook.com/sacredproductsoflight.