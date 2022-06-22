Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen more than 15 percent over the past week.

There are now 115 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 120 the day before and down from 136 on June 15.

Of those, 17 Mainers are in critical care and three are on ventilators, state data show.

That decline has picked up steam since the beginning of June when nearly 200 people were hospitalized with the virus.But hospitalizations remain higher than before the early spring surge that saw them rise from a recent low of 89 on March 24 to more than 230 on May 17. They also are markedly higher from the same point last year and 2020, when 32 and 27 Mainers, respectively, were hospitalized with the virus. Overall, COVID-19 cases have been falling in recent days. The 14-day average for cases was 2,714 on Wednesday, down from 3,494 a week ago and 8,566 a month ago.