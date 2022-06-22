Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m., rain or shine

The Why:

Join the Lincoln County community for an in-person celebration of pride, unity, resilience, and belonging. The day will begin with a unity walk and conclude with a gathering at Rising Tide Community Market. Everyone is welcome.

LGBTQ Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a tipping point in history. This is particularly important today, as we all experience so much fracturing and tragedy in our society. This event is being held to commemorate both pride month and encourage community-togetherness.

Details:

Those interested in participating should meet at the Veterans Memorial Park in Newcastle. At 11am, Dona from HLC and Leslie from Healthy Kids will kick off the event. The group will then begin the unity walk and commence at Rising Tide Community Market. After the walk, community members are encouraged to stay and visit, where there will be an informal gathering with light refreshments (donations welcome), comradery, several engaging speakers and an open mic for those who want to share their thoughts on unity, community, and resilience. Live music by the Horseshoe Crabs will also be happening at Rising Tide!

Questions? Contact: Dona Lane at dlane@healthylincolncounty.org or 207-622-7566 x256.