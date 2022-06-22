Welcome back, Pat Patriot.

New England’s red throwback jerseys and white helmets are coming back this fall, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. The return date hasn’t been announced yet, but for the first time since 2012, they’ll be wearing them this season.

“Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back?” the Patriots tweeted in homage to “Back To The Future,” before revealing the new (old) setup.

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

The Patriots hadn’t been allowed to use the uniforms because of an NFL rule that prohibited teams from changing the color of their helmets, and the red jerseys with the team’s current silver helmets wouldn’t have looked right. But that rule has since been lifted, so the uniforms can be worn the way they used to be.

Matthew Judon, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Slater, and David Andrews modeled the crisp-looking jerseys for the team’s website.

Story by Chris Mason, masslive.com