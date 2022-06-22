The man accused of stabbing another person in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested.

Stephen M. Hunt, 31, of Bangor was charged with domestic violence elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Hunt allegedly stabbed another person in a multi-unit apartment building on Third Street about 9:54 a.m., Betters said Tuesday.

He fled before police arrived to find the victim “bleeding heavily.” That person has been taken to a local hospital. Betters did not have an updated condition for the victim on Wednesday. The victim’s identity has not been publicly disclosed.

Hunt remains at the Penobscot County Jail.

No further information was immediately released.