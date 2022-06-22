Effective immediately, the Maine Community College System is requiring all on-campus students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the system announced Wednesday.

The vaccination requirement does not apply to students taking classes online or those who will not be entering campus buildings.

Students were previously required to have the COVID-19 booster, but it is now a “strong recommendation,” the system said.

Masking requirements will be determined by each of the college presidents based on local conditions, it said.

The requirement will remain in effect until June 30, 2023.