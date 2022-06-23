PORTLAND – Robert Placido, vice chancellor of academic affairs for the University of Maine System, received the Maine Military and Community Network’s Coin of Excellence during its 10th annual conference on Thursday, June 16.

This coin recognizes individuals and organizations that provide the MMCN with substantial support. Amy Line, director of military and veterans services at the University of Maine at Augusta, presented Placido the coin during the event, held at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College Campus. Line, a U.S. Navy veteran, is the chair of the MMCN’s steering committee, which oversees regional groups throughout the state.

Placido is a four-year U.S. Air Force veteran who worked as a Tactical Air Control Party specialist from 1985–89. While serving, Placido supported Army and Marine units on the frontline by calling in air strikes on the ground with timeliness and accuracy. During his 20-year tenure with Texas Woman’s University, most recently as its associate provost and chief information officer, Placido provided training and coaching at the institution’s Veterans Center, as well as United Way of Denton in Texas.

“My experience in the Air Force turned my life around for the positive, and my opportunities to help my fellow veterans achieve their higher education goals is a joy,” Placido says. “I will cherish this award.”

Camden Ege, assistant director of veteran services for USM, also received the organization’s Coin of Excellence during the event.

Ege served six years as a member of the Air Force Security Force. During his military career, Ege performed various law enforcement duties and provided security to some of the top U.S. security assets. While studying at USM, which also was designated a Military Friendly School this year, Ege helped establish the institution’s chapter of the Student Veterans of America and expand its Green Zone program, which gives faculty and staff information about challenges veterans face in academia. In 2019, he was named a Red Cross “Real Hero.”

“I am grateful that I have the opportunity to support veterans and their families every day at USM, and it means a lot to be recognized by my peers in this way.” Ege says.