Attention, pilots and air transport aficionados, if you’ve always wanted to own your own airport, now’s your chance: the Limington-Harmon Airport in Limington is for sale for a cool $2.5 million.

“It’s a unique property,” real estate agent Kevin Fletcher of Keller Williams Realty said of the 43-acre York County airport.

There’s plenty of room for a buyer to spread out. The airport features two 14,520-square-foot hanger buildings and a nearly 3,000-foot-long asphalt runway. There’s also a large airport office building and a restaurant building, which houses the Runway Restaurant.

The property also features four pad sites for future hanger construction, lots of land for further development, two plow trucks and a runway sweeper.

Though nearly all commercial airports in the U.S. are owned by a governmental entity, that’s not the case with general aviation airports such as the one in Limington. Those small, local airports that accept privately owned personal or business planes tend to be privately owned.

As of 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration noted that 67 planes and one helicopter were based at the airport.

The Limington airport’s current owner is retiring, Fletcher said. It has been on the market for nearly a year.

“The opportunity there could be anybody that wants to take advantage of a redevelopment. Anybody that’s got an aviation use. Anybody that wants to take advantage of the runway,” he said.

Although the property has multiple tenants now, such as those who rent space to store their planes, there’s room available now for a potential buyer to move their own business onto the property. The business also sells more than $35,000 worth of fuel a year to pilots, according to the property listing.

“There’s some industrial space that’s ready to go,” Fletcher said. “If you manufacture widgets and you want to fly them out of your facility yourself, you could.”