Sweetser has appointed Jayne Van Bramer as its new president and CEO.

Van Bramer comes to Maine from Oklahoma, where she led the revitalization of a psychiatric hospital and outpatient service. The majority of her career was spent with the New York State Office of Mental Health, where she led the largest public mental health system in the country as the senior associate commissioner for State Operated Children’s and Adult Services.

“I believe recovery is possible for every person with a mental health challenge or behavioral health diagnosis with evidenced based, holistic, and compassionate treatment,” said Van Bramer. “Sweetser is uniquely positioned to increase access, improve outcomes, and provide hope to more Mainers in need of care.”

Van Bramer replaces Chief Program Officer James Martin, who temporarily led the nonprofit community mental health organization during the transition period following the departure of President & CEO Debra Taylor, who stepped down in September 2021.

“Jayne brings a wealth of experience to the role, having dedicated the entirety of her more than 30-year career to behavioral health,” says Board Chair Jessica Demers. “Sweetser has its own promising future with Jayne helming our next chapter.”

Sweetser is Maine’s largest nonprofit provider of mental and behavioral health services, helping approximately 20,000 children and adults achieve promising futures each year.