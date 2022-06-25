Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The NH Seacoast LGBT History Project invites the citizens of Bangor to a Charlie Howard Memorial Bench Dedication in his hometown of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In 2019, we raised money to place a marker on Howard’s grave in Kittery, Maine, and place two memorial benches in Portsmouth. One bench is at Portsmouth High School with Howard’s words,”This is who I am.” The Portsmouth High Gender and Sexuality Alliance along with the History Project dedicated the high school bench on June 1 with speeches, reflections, music, and placement of white roses on the bench.

A similar dedication for a bench downtown is on Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at North Church in Market Square in downtown Portsmouth. This bench has the words to one of his favorite songs, “I am What I am.” We hope citizens of Bangor will join us in this dedication. If Stephen King would like to attend and speak we will make room for him in the program. For more information on the History Project follow us on Facebook: Seacoast NH LGBT History Project or email us at seacoastnhlgbthistory@gmail.com

Tom Kaufhold

Founder

Seacoast LGBT History Project

Portsmouth, N.H.