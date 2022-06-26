A driver walked away uninjured Sunday afternoon after crashing his truck into a utility pole and knocking it over.

Robert Sanborn, 42, of Norway was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 on Sebago Road when he left the roadway and struck down a telephone pole, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. His truck rolled to the side while the pole snapped and blocked the roadway.

Sebago Road will be closed between Carl Burnell Road and Bridgton Road for several hours while the scene is cleared and power restored.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, officials said.