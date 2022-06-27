The death of a South Portland woman who was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene in Acadia National Park has been ruled a homicide.

Nicole Mokeme, 35, was killed sometime between the night of June 18 and the early morning of June 19 at the Schoodic Education and Research Center campus in Winter Harbor, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss said the death as been ruled a homicide and an active arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland. Lester had been in a relationship with Mokeme for more than three years.

A nationwide search for Lester is ongoing. His car, a 2016 black BMW X3 SUV with license plate number 5614WM, may have front-end or undercarriage damage, Moss said.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either Lester or his vehicle is asked to call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.