FALMOUTH — All who are able are encouraged to donate new or gently worn baby, children, and teen clothing for mothers and fathers in need of the goods. The collection will be held at Holy Martyrs Church, located on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth, on Thursday, June 30, through Saturday, July 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.

The initiative is part of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist’s “Walking with Moms in Need” program which is open to people of all faiths or no faith. The program offers women from any background who are facing an unplanned pregnancy the opportunity to hear and learn from people who have already walked the path they are traveling. The next drop in open house is set for Holy Martyrs, also on Saturday, July 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Participants can meet people who have dealt with the very same decisions and situations they might be confronting now, including a birth mom who experienced adoption, a woman who chose abortion, and a birth mom who opted to parent,” said Kim Palli of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist. “For those unable to attend one of the monthly meetings in Falmouth or who would like to speak with team members individually and confidentially, they can call 207-271-3133 at any time.”

Representatives from several local organizations that are committed to providing resources to women in need are also in attendance at each meeting, including Adoption Solutions of Maine, which assists women who are either pregnant or want to adopt and provides in-person assistance as well as confidential guidance via phone, text, or email; Mother Seton House, an organization based in Fryeburg that provides education, counseling, and other support services for pregnant women and new mothers; and

ABBA, a free, medically certified pregnancy resource center in Portland that offers pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and education that allows women to make empowered choices for themselves and their futures.

“We have discovered there are so many varied needs and questions and have expanded our ‘toolbox’ and coaches in multiple areas such as career counseling, parenting classes, social workers, and lawyers,” said Palli. “Everyone should know there is a place for them to go for help, and everyone in the community should know where to refer a pregnant woman in need.”

To learn more about programs and initiatives in the Diocese of Portland and across the country that care for and promote healing for women and families in need, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/DobbsDecision.