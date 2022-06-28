Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

This is in response to the Bangor Daily News asking for comment about the reversal of Roe v. Wade. I am extremely disheartened by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn what many considered to be legal precedent.

I recognize, as a male, the decision does not directly impact my day-to-day life — as men are not the ones losing “control” of their bodies. However, I do believe that it is imperative that the men in this country who support a woman’s right to choose stand up and join our sisters, wives, mothers and friends in decrying this terrible loss of human rights.

If this were, as anti-abortion advocates claim, a means of saving lives, then why do we as a nation do so little to address gun violence? Why do members of Congress fight over allocating money to provide free school lunches? Why does the U.S., the wealthiest nation on the planet, not provide universal health care to its citizens? The answer: This is not about saving lives – this is about a small minority of people in this country who I believe are attempting to force America back into the “dark ages” and remove decades of progressive achievements under the guise of “state’s rights.”

As a teacher and a lover of history, I will find it difficult to look my students in the eyes and tell them that “all men are created equal,” when it has become abundantly clear that those are not our nation’s ideals.

Jason Allshouse

Saco