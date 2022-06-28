Versant Power customers can expect to see their bills decrease slightly when a small rate decrease kicks in on July 1.

The average person in the Bangor Hydro District who uses 500 kilowatt-hours per month with a bill of $119.73 would see that bill decrease by $4.94 after July’s electricity delivery rate decrease, according to Marissa Minor, a spokesperson for Versant Power.

The average person in the Maine Public District who uses 500 kilowatt-hours per month with a bill of $119.73 would see that bill decrease by 61 cents, according to officials.

Bangor Hydro District customers will see their stranded costs and conservation rates decrease, while Maine Public District customers will see their transmission, stranded costs and conservation rates decrease, offsetting the higher transmission rates in the district.

Rate changes will be available online starting on July 1.