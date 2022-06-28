A cat that became lost in Maine after a family trip is being reunited with its family in Texas.

The black cat, named Max, went missing when the Tally family’s motorhome crashed on their way to Acadia National Park, according to WABI News.

While no humans were hurt in the crash, Max was nowhere to be seen. The family, along with help from two different local towing companies and state police, searched for the cat in the aftermath of the crash for hours.

The Tally family eventually had to return home to Texas without Max, despite their best search efforts, and were sure that their feline friend had been lost.

But 11 days later, the family received a call from Wayne Bouchard of Bouchard & Bouchard Towing, who had helped in the initial search for the cat.

One of the drivers at the towing company had reportedly been dropping off a vehicle near the site of the motorhome crash and heard a loud meowing. Shortly after, a black cat — most likely Max — came running out toward the driver.

Max is on his way back to his Texas family, with the help from some Good Samaritans who wanted to make sure his journey to Maine wasn’t a one-way trip.