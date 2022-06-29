Murray Plumb & Murray is pleased to announce that Nicholas J. Bernate has joined the firm as a senior associate in its litigation group.

Bernate’s practice is largely devoted to representing businesses and individuals in matters relating to construction defect, commercial landlord/tenant, real estate disputes, and breach of contract. He also defends clients against various complex personal injury claims, including wrongful death and defamation.

“We are excited to have Nick bring his expertise to our litigation practice group,” noted Murray Plumb & Murray Partner and Practice Co-Chair Michael Traister. “His depth of experience will complement our existing practice and allow us to continue to provide the highest quality legal services to our clients with diverse litigation needs.”

Prior to joining Murray Plumb & Murray, Bernate was a shareholder of Clement, Fitzpatrick & Kenworthy, in Santa Rosa, California. He also worked as a senior associate at the law firm of Bledsoe, Diestel, Treppa & Crane LLP in San Francisco. Bernate has tried several jury cases in California Superior Court and the United States Federal Court, in addition to working on matters in the California Court of Appeal and United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

He has been recognized as a top-rated civil litigation attorney in Northern California, where he was named a Super Lawyers “Rising Star” from 2017 through 2022. He has also been selected by his peers for Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and was featured in Sonoma Magazine’s 2021 Lawyers of Distinction.

Bernate is a resident of Freeport.



