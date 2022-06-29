BELFAST – “Songs of America”, American history told through song and speakers in a fun filled nostalgic hour, will be held outside at The Park on Main – just below Rollie’s, on Main Street – at high noon on the Fourth of July.

In case of rain it will be moved to the Boathouse on Front Street, bottom of Main Street and take a right onto Front Street all the way to end.

The park seating is on the grass. Bring your chair or blanket and your spirit for this heartwarming annual family event. This is a free presentation of the City of Belfast Parks and Recreation.