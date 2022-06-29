BAR HARBOR — Felted Pets – July 2022 Make a mini pet – perhaps a replica of your pet! All materials and gear included, even a bit of fleece from Liz’s goldendoodle! Friday, July 8 from 3:30-6 p.m. ARTWAVES. 1345A HWY 102 BAR HARBOR 207-266-0010. To register: https://artwavesmdi.org/event-4844149 $50 ($40 for members) Ages 10 to Adult of all levels Masks, vax’d (over 5), and distancing for staff and participant safety.

About the instructor: Liz Cutler.com My paintings are inspired by a spark, something that wows me or quietly invites me to linger. I love capturing what transports me to being right there, to share and return to spectacular moments. Liz is a founder (2013) of ArtWaves, where she continues her practice through figure drawing, teaching, workshops, conversational critiques and working in her personal studio at the Bar Harbor Municipal building. Her artwork is expressed in a variety of media primarily oil painting, including glass, fiber and printmaking. She graduated with a B.A.in Painting from Swain School of Design including a year at Worcester Art Museum School and Boston Museum of Fine Arts and recently a Masters from Heartwood College of Art. Liz is a member of the American Society of Marine Artists​, Fiber Arts Network and Maine Crafts Association. Liz is currently the Executive Director of ArtWaves and enjoys her studio time with students.