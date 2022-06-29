Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

On climate change, I remember years ago I used to collect and read comic books. The ones that stick in my mind are the Classics Illustrated. To the point, I’m 75 years old and in one of those comics the writers said in future that the northern tier would be like Florida today and Florida would be like a steamy jungle.

This was in the late 1950s or early 1960s, so my point is climate change was predicted back then, go figure. They (the powers that be) didn’t listen then and they don’t listen now.

Wayne Moshier

Frenchville