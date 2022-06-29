Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I cannot say that I support 100 percent of the actions of any politician. That includes JFK, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. They all made choices and championed causes that I am against. But to quote the character Emile de Beck, from South Pacific, “I know what you are against; What are you for?”

I encourage people to vote for Jan Dodge in her run to become, once again, our representative for House District 39.

I applaud the fact that Dodge is a member of the following bipartisan caucuses: broadband, climate/coastal, gun safety, aging and rural health. She is for the support of veterans and retired educators and has sponsored or co-sponsored bills regarding anti-food shaming in Maine schools, tax reductions for public employees and defense against robocalls.

I have seen Dodge listen to a long soliloquy of grievances from a constituent. These complaints were about situations outside Dodge’s ability to impact. I also believe that the complaints were from a supporter of an opposing party. What I speak of here is Dodge’s willingness to patiently listen.

I have also seen Dodge at work for the Waldo Retired Teachers and the Waldo Triad. And lastly, I have heard her praising members of the opposing party for their work ethic and support of certain causes. I have not seen and heard of these things often during these last few years.

She is a worker bee. What is she for? She is for you. I can easily be for her.

Michael Lawson

Belfast