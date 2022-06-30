ELLSWORTH — KidsPeace Maine announced it raised more than $8,000 in donations at its second annual Charity Golf Scramble, presented by MainelyPest. The event was held Saturday, June 25 at the Lucerne Golf Club in Dedham. The event also received more than $800 in in-kind donations, including raffle items, gift cards, food, and beverages.
Proceeds from the event support KidsPeace New England’s efforts to provide a variety of items and events that are important to encourage hope and healing for the children in our care – items like birthday gifts, Christmas and holiday gifts, field trips, special celebration for achievement of goals, and so much more.
“We could not be happier with the level of support we have received from the community, especially from the Lucerne Golf Course and all of our very special sponsors who made this event a true success,” said KidsPeace Maine Executive Director Rachel Bousquet.
MainelyPest and owners Kyle and Beth Stoops served as the Premiere Sponsor of the KidsPeace Maine second annual Charity Golf Scramble and joined KidsPeace Maine in thanking the following fellow supporters of the event:
- Lucerne Golf Course
- Darling’s GMC and Buick
- E. Skip Grindle and Sons, Inc.
- Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
- KidsPeace Operations, Maintenance and MIS/IT Departments
- Nickels Family
- The FIRST
- Bousquet Team
- Maine Savings
- Dave and Christina Gubler, owners of the Lucerne Golf Course
- Coston & McIsaac CPA
- Dead River
- Morton’s Moo
- Versant
- Friends & Family Market
- Merrill Furniture
- Greenway Equipment
- Olympia Sports
- Sylvia’s Café
- Flexit Café
- Cadillac Mtn Sports
- Leisa Tucker, KidsPeace HR Manager
- Lucerne Inn
- Dragonfire Pizza
- Trio
- Rebecca Greenlaw, KidsPeace Community Outreach Coordinator
- Shaw’s
- Hannaford
- Dunkin
- Pat Nickel
Seven foursomes participated in the KidsPeace Maine second annual Charity Golf Scramble; the winning team included Jeremy Bousquet, Dick Gossett, Tom Winston, and John Donato.
For 140 years, KidsPeace has been building on its expertise to give hope, help and healing to children, adults and those who love them. Through its comprehensive range of residential treatment programs; accredited educational services; unique psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs, KidsPeace is dedicated to helping people connect, transform and overcome their challenges to ensure a stable future, transition to adulthood and gain independence. For additional resources or more information on how to get involved, become a foster parent or make a donation, please visit www.kidspeace.org. Follow us at www.facebook.com/kidspeace.org or on Twitter @KidsPeace.