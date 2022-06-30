ELLSWORTH — KidsPeace Maine announced it raised more than $8,000 in donations at its second annual Charity Golf Scramble, presented by MainelyPest. The event was held Saturday, June 25 at the Lucerne Golf Club in Dedham. The event also received more than $800 in in-kind donations, including raffle items, gift cards, food, and beverages.

Proceeds from the event support KidsPeace New England’s efforts to provide a variety of items and events that are important to encourage hope and healing for the children in our care – items like birthday gifts, Christmas and holiday gifts, field trips, special celebration for achievement of goals, and so much more.

“We could not be happier with the level of support we have received from the community, especially from the Lucerne Golf Course and all of our very special sponsors who made this event a true success,” said KidsPeace Maine Executive Director Rachel Bousquet.

MainelyPest and owners Kyle and Beth Stoops served as the Premiere Sponsor of the KidsPeace Maine second annual Charity Golf Scramble and joined KidsPeace Maine in thanking the following fellow supporters of the event:

Lucerne Golf Course

Darling’s GMC and Buick

E. Skip Grindle and Sons, Inc.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

KidsPeace Operations, Maintenance and MIS/IT Departments

Nickels Family

The FIRST

Bousquet Team

Maine Savings

Dave and Christina Gubler, owners of the Lucerne Golf Course

Coston & McIsaac CPA

Dead River

Morton’s Moo

Versant

Friends & Family Market

Merrill Furniture

Greenway Equipment

Olympia Sports

Sylvia’s Café

Flexit Café

Cadillac Mtn Sports

Leisa Tucker, KidsPeace HR Manager

Lucerne Inn

Dragonfire Pizza

Trio

Rebecca Greenlaw, KidsPeace Community Outreach Coordinator

Shaw’s

Hannaford

Dunkin

Pat Nickel

Seven foursomes participated in the KidsPeace Maine second annual Charity Golf Scramble; the winning team included Jeremy Bousquet, Dick Gossett, Tom Winston, and John Donato.

For 140 years, KidsPeace has been building on its expertise to give hope, help and healing to children, adults and those who love them. Through its comprehensive range of residential treatment programs; accredited educational services; unique psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs, KidsPeace is dedicated to helping people connect, transform and overcome their challenges to ensure a stable future, transition to adulthood and gain independence. For additional resources or more information on how to get involved, become a foster parent or make a donation, please visit www.kidspeace.org. Follow us at www.facebook.com/kidspeace.org or on Twitter @KidsPeace.