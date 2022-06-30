JONESBORO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s annual wild blueberry field day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 14 at UMaine’s Blueberry Hill Farm, 1643 U.S. Route 1.

Blueberry Hill Farm Field Day will feature information sessions on pest and crop management, drought management, fresh pack technology and harvester demonstrations. UMaine Extension educators and UMaine researchers will lead the sessions. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

The field day is free; registration is requested. Register on the event webpage. Two pesticide credits are available to eligible participants. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud at 207-581-3175 or mary.j.michaud@maine.edu.