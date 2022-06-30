WINTER HARBOR – Schoodic Arts for All will host a fiber art exhibit in July and August by Geri Valentine (hand-knit sweaters, mittens and hats of island wool, plant-dyed), Susanne Grosjean (hand-woven rugs of island wool, plant-dyed), and Susan Barrett Merrill (handwoven, hand-felted masks of island wool, plant-dyed). The exhibit will be at Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, from July 1 to Aug. 31.

These three women have been friends, and have been shearing island sheep and spinning their wool with the Wednesday Spinners, and dyeing with plant dyes, to create their different types of fiber art, for 40 years.

From left, Susanne Grosjean, Geri Valentine, and Susan Barrett Merrill during shearing on Flat Island off Addison. Courtesy photo

An opening reception is set for 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Refreshments by Cynthia Thayer, and live music by Sorcha Cribben-Merrill of Portland

Sponsors are Island Wool and Local Color.

Sweater by Geri Valentine. Courtesy photo