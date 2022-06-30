While the Maine-based Governor's Restaurant franchise is celebrating 60 years in operation, Tony and Sherry Sullivan, who own the Presque Isle location, are reflecting on the past 22 years of living and sharing food and friendship with folks in Aroostook County. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Star-Herald

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Wicked good roll! I wish the whole world could have one. They had a good system, and all was fresh, good on them.

Maybe we could all go home and have a good sleep. “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one,” said John Lennon. “Do unto others as you would have them do to you,” that’s from the Bible, I think. Be well and raise your children to be good people. Remember this is the only planet we can survive on.

Dan Stover

Hampden