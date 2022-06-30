Former University of Maine hockey captain Jim Montgomery has been a winner everywhere he has been, and the Boston Bruins are hoping that trend continues by naming him their new head coach.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday that Montgomery has been named to succeed Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by the Bruins and then hired by the Vegas Golden Knights.

It came on Montgomery’s 53rd birthday.

Montgomery, UMaine’s all-time leading career scorer who led the Black Bears to their first NCAA title in 1992-93, won championships as a head coach in the United States Junior Hockey League with Dubuque and then guided the University of Denver to the NCAA Division I title.

He had been an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues after being the head coach of the Dallas Stars.

Montgomery was fired by the Stars for “unprofessional behavior,” after which Montgomery checked himself into a rehabilitation program for alcohol abuse.

He has been sober since.

Montgomery and former New York Rangers and Boston University head coach David Quinn were rumored to be the frontrunners for the Bruins job.