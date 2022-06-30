An air quality warning has been issued for parts of the state’s coast due to high concentrations of ozone expected to settle in the state on Friday.

High ozone concentrations have been gathering in mid-Atlantic regions that are expected to be swept into the Gulf of Maine, affecting Maine’s coast from Kittery to Acadia National Park, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Higher concentrations of ozone can cause children, adults performing difficult tasks and those with respiratory affective issues to experience shortness of breath and some lung or throat irritation, as well as an uncomfortable tight sensation in their chest, according to DEP officials.

It is recommended to limit strenuous activities as much as possible when ozone concentrations are high, specifically in the afternoon, and to take ample breaks to take a breather.

More information is available online at the websites of the Maine DEP, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.