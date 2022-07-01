CALAIS — Whether you are looking for a little bit of skin pampering to usher in the Maine summer season, or a full head-to-toe body and sensory rejuvenation, look no further than Boujee Bouj Skincare and Waxing, a new full-service day spa located at 277 Main Street in downtown Calais.

“Self-care begins with skin care,” says owner Kimberly Collins, who has worked in the spa and skincare industry for over two decades, primarily in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Her full-service day spa in Calais offers a menu of skincare and waxing treatment options, and features specialty treatment and retail products by Farmhouse Fresh and Ski Script; as well as Circadia, a professional skincare brand specializing in products that address skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, and pigmentation; and Hale & Hush, the only professional brand to focus on products and treatments for sensitive and health-challenged skin. “I’m also partnering with Lotus Medical and Aesthetics, LLC to provide medical-grade services, such as injectables and medical grade peels.”

Boujee Bouj offers a full spa menu including an array of tantalizingly tempting skin treatments such as the Oxygenating Smore Facial, which starts with their signature Cocoa Enzyme mask that promises to “indulge the senses with the sweet aroma of chocolate while exfoliating the skin with natural papaya and bromelain,” and finishes with a hydrating and skin-transforming Marshmallow mask. If that’s not enough to tempt you, all facials include neck, shoulder, and scalp massage.

Boujee Bouj will host an Open House on Thursday, July 7 from 4-7 p.m. Stop in to meet Kimberly, along with spa technicians from Lotus Medical and Aesthetics, LLC, and explore the full range of spa treatments, skincare products, and services offered. Door prizes!

Boujee Bouj is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday/Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The spa is closed Sunday/Monday. For more information, or to make an appointment, please call 207-952-9101 or find Boujee Bouj on Facebook and Instagram @BoujeeBoujSkincareAndWaxing.