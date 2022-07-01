PORTLAND -– Verrill Partner Robert Ruesch was recently elected to the American Bar Association’s Forum on Construction Law’s Governing Committee for a three-year term.

The seven person Nominating Committee, comprised of Cary Wright (Chair), Thomas Rosenberg, Aaron Silberman, Anthony Lehman, Asha Echeverria, Catherine Delorey and Jayne Czik, met at this year’s MidWinter Meeting on Feb. 24 in San Diego, California. The Committee appointed a new Chair-Elect of the Forum and four Governing Committee positions.

Ruesch has a long history with the ABA’s Forum on Construction Law, beginning in 2014 he became a member of the Division 1 Steering Committee and then Chair of the SPEC’s Distant Learning Subcommittee since 2016. From April to September of 2020, Ruesch was a vital part of the COVID-19 Leadership Roundtable Series, moderating and speaking at the webinars.

Ruesch focuses his practice on construction, design, and surety law, and counsels his clients through all aspects of the construction process, including contract negotiation, procurement, bid protests, claims management and avoidance, and trials, arbitration, and mediation.

