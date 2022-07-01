This story was originally published in 2019.

The Fourth of July is coming right up, and we’re excited for all the fireworks, outdoor fun and time with friends. But most importantly, we’re looking forward to the food. We’ve all made (or had a baking pro make) that quintessential Fourth of July cake with white frosting and strawberry stripes and blueberry stars. Sure, hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill are fun, but sometimes you want something with a little more pizazz. In come these five recipes that will take your Fourth of July parties to whole new heights. Whether you’re the host or a guest, you’ll definitely want to incorporate some of these dishes into your party spread.

Credit: Sarah Walker Caron

This is a step up from your traditional boxed yellow cake and chocolate frosting. Your guests will never know you’re just using up bananas that sat on your counter for too long. The simple, round surface is the perfect canvas for all your patriotic cake decor. Get the kids involved and go wild with sprinkles, colored frosting, chocolate chips, nuts and anything else you have on hand. Get the recipe here.

Sure, hamburgers are classic, but sliders are the burger’s cool, party-friendly cousin. Just eight ingredients go into the slow-cooker on high for 4-5 hours. The result? A flavorful filling for your sliders that tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen. The reality? Your slow cooker did all the work. And if you’re vegan or vegetarian (or know your guests will be), substitute the pulled pork with jackfruit. Just know it might take a little less time to cook. Get the recipe here.

Credit: Sarah Walker Caron

Strawberry and rhubarb are abundant in gardens and farmers markets alike. Marry the two in this pie that screams summer. The ruby-colored filling is wonderfully sweet and tart. Chop, mix, pour and bake — that’s all it really takes to whip up a themed pie everyone will love. Get the recipe here.

Holiday cocktails are important, too. Wow your fellow adult guests with this easy-to-make summer refresher. Sub in some blueberries and raspberries to step up the patriotic aesthetic. Don’t forget a berry garnish for the glasses. Remember, presentation is everything. Get the recipe here.

Credit: Sarah Walker Caron

No Fourth of July spread is complete in this state without some blueberries. This cake is a great way to use up any of last year’s blueberries still sitting in your freezer as you prepare to make room for the upcoming season. The fluffy vanilla frosting complements the sweet cake dotted with navy-colored berries. This simple recipe is served straight from the pan, making it accessible for bakers of all levels. Get the recipe here.